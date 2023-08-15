Insider Buying: AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RCEL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 172,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,054. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

