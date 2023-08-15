Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,424 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,958,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,633,839.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 7,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $490.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,472,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.