Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NewtekOne alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $15,670.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,083. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $433.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.34.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NewtekOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.