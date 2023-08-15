Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Buys 11,507 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.3 %
RHP stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 479,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,390. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- How to Invest in Esports
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.