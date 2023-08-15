Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Buys 11,507 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

RHP stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 479,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,390. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

