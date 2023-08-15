Insider Selling: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Assertio Stock Performance
Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 2,305,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Stories
