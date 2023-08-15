Insider Selling: Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 2,305,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

