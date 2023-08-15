Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $13,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,840 shares in the company, valued at $558,797.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 9.4 %
NYSE:BW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 764,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.91.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
