Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $13,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,840 shares in the company, valued at $558,797.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 764,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

