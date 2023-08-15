Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $281.33. 352,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,198. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.43.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.