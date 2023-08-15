Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.1 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 944,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

