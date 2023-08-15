Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 16,275 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $208.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,665. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.