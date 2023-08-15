Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $259,095.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,963. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

