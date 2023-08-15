Insider Selling: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $138,500,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $52,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

