Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $353.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $251.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.12. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -174.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.