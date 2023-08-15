Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 64,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 376,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,296,578 shares of company stock worth $116,982,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

