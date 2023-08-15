Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of IART traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 306,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,876. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

