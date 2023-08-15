IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.80 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 223.80 ($2.84). 270,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 414,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.60 ($2.91).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

