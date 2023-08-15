Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

