Interface, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a PE ratio of 126.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.42.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interface will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TILE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Interface by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Interface by 532.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Interface by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

