Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.60% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,051. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

