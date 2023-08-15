Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.