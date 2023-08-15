Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

