Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 123,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102,171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

