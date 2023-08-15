Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

