Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.69. 7,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

