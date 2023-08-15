Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.69. 7,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
