Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

