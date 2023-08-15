Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

TAN traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

