Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.26

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 31379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

