Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 127,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 109,727 shares.The stock last traded at $40.67 and had previously closed at $41.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
