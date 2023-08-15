Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 25,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

