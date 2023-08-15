Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (ACLX, ACXP, AFL, AGL, AHOTF, AIG, ALPN, ANF, ATNM, BLX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 15th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank to C$2.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$48.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $15.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$119.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $107.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $14.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $65.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target increased by SVB Securities from $6.00 to $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$30.00.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $564.00 to $618.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $27.50 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $153.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $825.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities to C$0.25.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $3.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $616.00 to $613.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $2.75. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $4.75 to $4.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $175.00 to $195.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $205.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $211.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $278.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $2.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $0.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $500.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $570.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $1.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $11.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $12.00.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $205.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $28.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$124.00.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $169.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $8.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $150.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $910.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $980.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $101.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $8.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $2.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $56.00 to $55.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its target price cut by SVB Securities from $10.00 to $5.00. SVB Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $14.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price target lowered by Dawson James from $10.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

