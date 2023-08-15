Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cellectis (CLLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2023 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Cellectis had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Cellectis had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2023 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2023 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

