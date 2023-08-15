Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,525 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average volume of 4,760 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Get Coty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

COTY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 1,149,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Coty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coty by 19.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.