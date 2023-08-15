Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
