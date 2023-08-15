Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.