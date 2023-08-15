iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is American Money Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 100,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

