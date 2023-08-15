iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Keybank National Association OH’s 9th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $357,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. 1,261,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,069. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.