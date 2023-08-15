iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,972. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

