iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by King Wealth

King Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. 604,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.66.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

