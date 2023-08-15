iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 1,107,598 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

