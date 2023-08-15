iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

