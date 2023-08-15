iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,143. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

