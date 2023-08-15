iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 1,281,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.