iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.