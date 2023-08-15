iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 484,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 266,026 shares.The stock last traded at $158.45 and had previously closed at $159.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

