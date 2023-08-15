iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 458,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

