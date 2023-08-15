iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 8,887,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,943,994. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

