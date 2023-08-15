J Barry Morrow Sells 12,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $104,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Barry Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $106,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, J Barry Morrow sold 7,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92.

On Monday, June 12th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71.39.

On Friday, June 9th, J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, J Barry Morrow sold 11 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $74.25.

LINC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 104,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 114.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

