Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.92-$4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-4.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.15.

JKHY stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. 590,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.05.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

