Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,907 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,642 shares of company stock valued at $33,655,424 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.22. 413,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,134. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

