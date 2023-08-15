Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 4,743 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 230.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $510.61. 136,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

