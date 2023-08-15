Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. 825,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

