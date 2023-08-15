Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

