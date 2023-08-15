Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 18,770 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.26. 862,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
