Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 18,770 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.26. 862,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.